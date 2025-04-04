Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,139,625,000 shares traded.

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

