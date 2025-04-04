ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Cut to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp cut shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 307.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 25,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

