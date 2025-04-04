Proem Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Coinbase Global makes up 0.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $372,450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $170.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,341,000. This represents a 13.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 22,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.94, for a total transaction of $6,440,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,968.98. This represents a 68.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,609 shares of company stock worth $52,238,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

