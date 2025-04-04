Proem Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.4% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,652.76. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,046 shares of company stock worth $79,451,112. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

