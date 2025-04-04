Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and RH are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between small-cap and large-cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies are often seen as offering a balance of growth potential and stability, making them attractive to investors looking to diversify their portfolios with a mix of risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 187,646,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,934,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,713,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,873,988. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.67. 8,118,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,066. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.51. RH has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

