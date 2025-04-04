Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.75 and last traded at $209.75. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.14.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.13.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $2.3709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

