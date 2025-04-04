ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.45. 2,201,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,151,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

