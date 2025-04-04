ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.45. 2,201,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,151,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.
ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 5.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
