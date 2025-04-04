ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $56.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 15,355,470 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 16.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.