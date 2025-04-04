ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $56.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 15,355,470 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 16.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $82,199,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

