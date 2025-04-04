Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,521 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 25,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $367.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.29 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.38 and its 200 day moving average is $465.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

