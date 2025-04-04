Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,272 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

