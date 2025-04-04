Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $164.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

