Prudential PLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,724 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $91,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

