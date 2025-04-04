Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

