Prudential PLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,518 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,751,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,179,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.