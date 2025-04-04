Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $197,699.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,601.88. The trade was a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $459,150.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,011,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,144.72. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,986 shares of company stock worth $1,143,673 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. FMR LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 591,859 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $10,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

