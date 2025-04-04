Puzo Michael J Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.