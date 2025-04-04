Q2 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 134.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.