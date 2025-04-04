Q2 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Lowered by Zacks Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 499.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

