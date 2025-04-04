Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

QLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Qualys Stock Down 3.8 %

Qualys stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. 542,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Qualys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

