Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 100,219 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

