Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $38.52 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 4.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $38,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $95.71.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

