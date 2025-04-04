QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 391036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

