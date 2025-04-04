Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.80. 278,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,749. The stock has a market cap of $810.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.67. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

