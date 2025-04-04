Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 16.3 %

RL stock opened at $197.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.