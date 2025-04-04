Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.18.

Shares of LUG stock traded down C$3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.88. 373,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,984. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total value of C$237,321.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,985. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

