reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. reAlpha Tech has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

