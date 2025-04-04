Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and traded as low as $52.07. Recruit shares last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 746 shares traded.

Recruit Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

