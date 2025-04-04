Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 877285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Redwood Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile



Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

