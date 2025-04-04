Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $187.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

