Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Shares Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.
About Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V)
Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.
