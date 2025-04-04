Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on March 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/7/2025.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after purchasing an additional 504,958 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,205,000 after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.