Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Dayforce stock on March 18th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/7/2025.

Dayforce Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 39.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 204.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth about $2,604,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 980,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

