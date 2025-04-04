Rep. Daniel S. Goldman Sells Off Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Representative Daniel S. Goldman (D-New York) recently sold shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI). In a filing disclosed on March 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in S&P Global stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DANIEL GOLDMAN 1997 TRUST > DSG INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LLC > BROKERAGE” account.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $16.19 on Friday, reaching $473.19. 333,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.94 and its 200-day moving average is $509.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Goldman

Daniel Goldman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New York’s 10th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Goldman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Daniel Goldman lives in New York, New York. Goldman earned a B.A. in history from Yale University in 1998 and a J.D. from Stanford University. His career experience includes working as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, a legal analyst with NBC News and MSNBC, a senior advisor and director of investigations with the U.S. House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee, and a lead counsel in the first impeachment proceeding against former President Donald Trump.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.