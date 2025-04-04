Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $243.57, with a volume of 1366436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.