Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 4th (AVB, BIIB, BMO, CHTR, COOP, DDD, FND, GS, HD, NSRGY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 4th:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $560.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $287.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

