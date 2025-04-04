ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 86.36% and a negative return on equity of 179.83%.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of RSLS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 121,949,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,268. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.