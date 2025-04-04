ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 86.36% and a negative return on equity of 179.83%.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of RSLS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 121,949,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,268. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.
