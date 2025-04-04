Resolute Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1,065.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

