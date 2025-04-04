Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 560,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $1,778,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,226 shares of company stock worth $19,121,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

