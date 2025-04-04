Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

