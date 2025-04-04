Retail Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, ranging from small specialty boutiques to large multinational chains. They are often considered a gauge of consumer spending and economic trends, as strong performance in retail stocks can reflect rising consumer confidence and robust economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $23.02 on Friday, hitting $244.26. 127,252,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,379,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.81. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $785.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,490,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.01. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.74. 74,435,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,110,891. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $7.60 on Friday, hitting $365.51. 26,263,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,667,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.80. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $355.27 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,881,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,608,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Further Reading