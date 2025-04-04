Reviewing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Telephone and Data Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $60.88 million 0.79 $20.62 million ($2.34) -1.00 Telephone and Data Systems $4.96 billion 0.87 -$500.00 million ($0.86) -43.99

SurgePays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -55.63% -43.61% Telephone and Data Systems -10.72% 1.12% 0.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Telephone and Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telephone and Data Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.70%. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Telephone and Data Systems.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats SurgePays on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home Wi-Fi services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features; local and long-distance telephone service, voice over internet protocol, and enhanced services; broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services; and communication services in underserved areas. The company sells its products through retail stores, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

