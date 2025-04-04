Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and traded as low as $26.68. Rexel shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 9,210 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

