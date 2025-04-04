RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. RH updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Down 39.9 %

RH opened at $149.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.51 and a 200 day moving average of $349.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52-week low of $136.60 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.