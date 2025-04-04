RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $436.00 Price Target at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $515.00 to $436.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.06.

RH Trading Down 39.9 %

RH stock opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.51 and its 200-day moving average is $349.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

