RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,089. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,002,141.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,845.60. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

