River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.48 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 164.42 ($2.15). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap shares last traded at GBX 164.42 ($2.15), with a volume of 13,647 shares traded.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.09.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from investment in a diversified portfolio of UK micro cap companies, typically comprising companies with a free float market capitalisation of less than £100 million at the time of purchase.

