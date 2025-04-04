RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RSF opened at $15.60 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.