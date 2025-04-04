RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $16.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.