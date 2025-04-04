Robert W. Baird Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Neutral

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $920.62 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

