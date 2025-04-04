Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.59.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Carvana Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $182.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,810 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,820. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $116,020,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after buying an additional 503,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.